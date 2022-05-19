Meghan Markle’s kidnap fears ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle took part in a ‘staged kidnap’ ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry after receiving an ‘unusually high’ amount of threats, according to a royal expert.

Meghan reportedly took part in SAS-style training in light of her kidnap fears.

The mock abduction is believed to have involved Meghan being bundled into a car and learning how to bond with a kidnapper.

Prince Harry and Meghan got married in a fairytale service at St George’s Chapel but it seems the build-up to the big day was not quite as magical.

In fact, royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim in their joint book ‘Finding Freedom’ that Meghan was trained in a ‘staged kidnapping scenario’ by the British Army’s SAS unit.

They wrote, “Meghan took part in a staged kidnapping, where she was bundled up in a car by a ‘terrorist,’ taken to a different location, and then ‘saved’ by officers firing fake guns (the kind used in Hollywood films) for realism.”

The authors explained that “During the mock kidnapping, Meghan was taught to develop a relationship with the enemy. She was also instructed on how to drive a car while in pursuit.”

The Star has also reported that several other leading members of the royal family, including Meghan’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton, have taken part in the two-day training.

Security was also a big factor in the speed of Harry and Meghan’s relationship, with Harry reportedly wanting to marry her ‘as soon as possible’ in a bid to protect her.

This issue still seems to be a pressing one for the royal couple, especially since stepping down as senior royals. Harry even cited security fears as the reason he could not attend his grandfather, Prince Philip’s memorial and likely why the couple chose to meet with the Queen secretly ahead of the Invictus Games.

There were even fears that the Queen would never meet Harry and Meghan’s daughter, Lilibet because it was ‘too dangerous.’ Thankfully, the family is set to return to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.