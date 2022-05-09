We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed that they will be returning to the UK with Archie and Lilibet for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

After months of speculation and an olive branch from the Queen, Harry and Meghan have confirmed that they will be attending the Platinum Jubilee with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

The Platinum Jubilee marks the Queen’s 70th year on the throne and will see celebrations take place from the 2nd to the 5th of June. The special milestone will bring a four-day bank holiday, a special Jubilee concert, and pubs staying open until 1 am!

It was unclear whether the Sussexes would be in attendance after ongoing reports of a rift between the couple and the Firm.

However, now a spokesperson for the pair has said, “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honored to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”

The occasion will mark the first time Harry and Meghan have returned to the UK with their children, since stepping back as senior royals in 2019.

This will no doubt be exciting news for the royal family, as several members are still yet to meet the couple’s second child, Lilibet.

There were even fears that the Queen would never meet her after Harry skipped Prince Philip’s memorial over security concerns. This is thankfully not the case, as the family will now travel from LA to join in with the Jubilee festivities. Meaning the Queen can finally meet her great-grandaughter, with whom she shares her special nickname.

This will also be the first time Harry’s father, Prince Charles will meet Lilibet. He has previously expressed his ‘incredible sadness’ over not having met his youngest grandchild.