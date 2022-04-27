We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The real reason Prince Harry was so eager to marry Meghan Markle as soon as he could has reportedly been revealed by a royal expert.

A royal author claims that the real reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married so quickly was part of a bid to protect her.

The couple got married in 2018, in a grand ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, just seven months after their engagement.

Royal expert Tina Brown states in her new book, The Palace Papers, that the couple’s speedy nuptials were for a touching reason.

Video of the Week

Brown wrote that Harry’s brother, Prince William, was concerned about the speed of their relationship and told him that Meghan needed “more time to build up a life in the UK and make friends”.

Brown explains, “To his brother’s concerns, Harry riposte can be summarised as, I am told, ‘Well, actually the best way that I can protect her is to marry her as quickly as possible because as soon as I marry her she will then get police protection.'”

In 2019, just a year after their wedding, however, the couple made the decision to step back as senior royals and relocated to their new home in LA.

Since their big move to the US ‘police protection’ has become a common theme, as Harry revealed he feels it’s too dangerous to return to the UK with his family after the home office denied him extra security.

The row about security influenced Harry’s decision not to return for Prince Philip’s memorial service in April, a choice that many labelled a ‘slap in the face‘ for the Queen.

However, it’s now been revealed that the pair had a secret meeting with Her Majesty ahead of their appearance at the 2022 Invictus Games.