Meghan Markle ‘made fun of’ naked co-star in cheeky moment during Suits

Meghan Markle reportedly “made fun” of her naked co-star Patrick J. Adams after the first season of hit legal drama Suits back in 2011.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to have showcased a cheeky sense of humour when she saw her Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams naked in a play back in 2011.

He joked that Meghan Markle might like to see a “repeat performance” in his new show.

Meghan Markle might have retired from acting since she became an official member of The Firm, but it seems she wasn’t afraid to good-naturedly “make fun” of one of her co-stars. Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married, the Duchess had been a series regular on hit US legal drama, Suits, as paralegal Rachel Zane. It was while she was in London promoting the show that Harry and Meghan met. And despite leaving Suits at the end of season 7, Meghan seems to have remained close with her former colleagues.

Several of them watched her and Harry tie the knot, including Patrick J. Adams, who played her on-screen love interest Harvey, and his wife Troian Bellisario. Now he’s revealed the moment Meghan Markle “made fun” of her co-star after a rather cheeky performance…

Discussing his friendship with Meghan and their time as Suits cast-mates in an enlightening new interview with ET, Patrick explained that the Duchess came to see him in a play. According to the publication, this took place during the first season of Suits in 2011 and Patrick acted in the LA production of Bill Cain’s 9 Circles.

This intense play features full male nudity – something seen by Meghan as she supported her co-star. Opening up about her hilarious reaction, Patrick claimed that not only was she unfazed, she light-heartedly “made fun” of him afterwards.

“She certainly was at the play where I was naked and she had a good time making fun of me after,” Patrick said, before joking, “So, maybe she’d like a repeat performance.”

Patrick is reportedly set to bear all once again as he prepares to make his Broadway debut in a revival of Take Me Out. Knowing how much of a “good time” Meghan had teasing him before, he added, “I would love for Meghan to come and enjoy the show. I’ll send her an invite for sure.”

This wasn’t the first time the Suits star has reflected on his and Meghan’s friendship since the show ended.

Back in 2020, the same year that Harry and Meghan “stepped back” as senior royals and moved to their new LA home, Patrick disclosed they still keep in touch.

He alleged to ET at the time, “We’ve texted a few times. We both started families at roughly the same time, obviously her family has been a relatively high-profile one, but I’m super happy to have her back on this side of the water, and I would love to see her again soon.”

Reflecting on the likelihood of balancing their schedules, he continued, “She’s incredibly busy, so hopefully time will allow, but I’m proud of everything they’re doing. I think it’s pretty great.”