Meghan Markle has made a touching tribute to the late Princess Diana as the Duchess and Prince Harry attend a prestigious awards ceremony where they are awarded with an ultimate honour.

Meghan Markle paid tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana by wearing her gold sapphire bracelet in her memory.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the prestigious President’s Awards to receive an award from the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) Image awards.

Meghan Markle has paid tribute to the late Princess Diana as she took to the stage with Prince Harry to receive a prestigious award for their work towards the “advancement of coloured people”.

The couple were honoured in recognition of their work to help a woman’s shelter in Texas, their promotion of Covid vaccine equity and a partnership to create community relief centres.

And during the ceremony Meghan paid a subtle but touching tribute to the late Princess Diana as she accepted the award with her husband Prince Harry wearing something poignant.

The Duchess, ended the rare joint speech with a shoutout to her mother, Doria Ragland, who accompanied the couple to the awards, telling the audience, “My mom’s here with us tonight and we all feel very proud. Thank you.”

But she also chose to make a touching tribute to Prince Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana, by wearing the gold blue sapphire bracelet which once belonged to Diana, to the event.

The gold bangle has previously been described as a “striking flexible torque bangle has a spiral flat appearance in 18ct yellow gold with a cabochon deep blue sapphire at each end set to give a smooth finish. Smartly coupled each side with a row of pavé set small diamonds set in white gold.”

And its not the first time Meghan has been spotted wearing their piece which features twinkling diamonds next to the large blue gems and she has previously paid tribute wearing Diana’s gold watch. Deborah Papas, Gemologist Prestige Pawnbrokers of Channel 4’s Posh Pawn once told Express.co.uk “This comfortable piece of jewellery, once owned by Diana, Princess of Wales, is estimated to be worth between £3,000 and £4,000.”

Princess Diana famously wore this bangle to attend the Alfred Dunhill shop in Mayfair, 25 May 1994.

In making their joint acceptance speech for the award, Meghan said, “Thank you so much [NAACP] President [Derrick] Johnson for this incredible honor. It’s inspiring to think about the legacy surrounding the Image Awards, which began shortly after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 were passed into law. And today, we can continue that legacy by reestablishing federal voting protections in our country and fulfilling the work of civil rights giants like the late John Lewis. We are so deeply humbled to be here in the company of so many illustrious awardees.”

Prince Harry continued, “Before we begin, we would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine who urgently need our continued support as a global community. And I also echo the immense gratitude for tonight, both for this award and to this community for welcoming me so warmly. I think it’s safe to say that I come from a very different background than my incredible wife. Yet our lives were brought together for a reason. We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to confront injustice, and a belief that the most often overlooked are the most important to listen to.

Meghan added, “And I couldn’t be prouder that we’re doing this work together. We moved to California, my home state, shortly before the murder of George Floyd, and for Black America, those nine minutes and 29 seconds transcended time, invoking centuries of our unhealed wounds. In the months that followed, as my husband and I spoke with the civil rights community, we committed ourselves and our organisation Archewell, to illuminate those who are advancing racial justice and progress.”

Prince Harry revealed that they had partnered with the team to create the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, which will be given annually to leaders creating transformational change at the intersection of social justice and technology.

Meghan explained, “And last night, President Johnson presented this new award to its first recipient, Dr. Safiya Noble, Co-Founder of the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry. A renowned scholar, author and advocate. Dr. Noble is a visionary and partner to Archewell.”

Prince Harry praised. “Safiya’s work speaks to a new chapter in the movement for civil rights. This community knows what it means to speak up for what is right, and to march for what is just. As the fight for justice still remains, it’s time to extend this march to the world online, a place where hate and discrimination are fueled instantly, propagated globally, and felt deeply.

And Meghan concluded, “This is the era of the digital justice movement. We are proud to partner with NAACP and each of you to translate the vital efforts of those who came before us to the modern challenges that exist ahead of us. Thank you so much for joining us in this work, and thank you again for this incredible honor, truly. My mom’s here with us tonight and we all feel very proud. Thank you.”