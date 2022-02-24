Meghan Markle looks ‘regal’ in new portrait hinting at powerful future

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle has sent out a ‘regal’ message to fans with the release of a new portrait that is seemingly hinting at a powerful future for the Duchess.

The Duchess of Sussex posed for the improvised studio event on behalf of United Women.

The Duchess of Sussex has been vocal when it comes to championing causes close to her heart through her and Prince Harry’s Archewell foundation that led to them being named two of the most influential people in the world and has seen her support causes such as Global Citizen, the Aspen Institute, and World Central Kitchen.

Meghan notably spoke out at the UN Women’s conference when she gave a passionate speech in 2015 and has previously admitted she wanted to be a politician, in an interview she confessed, “I knew I wanted to do acting, but I hated the idea of being this cliché—a girl from L.A. who decides to be an actress. I wanted more than that, and I had always loved politics, so I ended up changing my major completely and double-majoring in theatre and international relations.”

And with Prince Harry reportedly having recently renewed the lease on Frogmore Cottage in biggest sign he could still help the Queen, it looks like Meghan is giving her image a ‘regal’ refresh despite recent claim she has ‘no intention of returning to the UK‘.

One fan wrote, “This feels regal and peaceful. Beautiful photo!”

Another fan put, “Extraordinary portrait!”

And a third supporter commented, “Keep up the good work. Fantastic photo of the Queen 👸🏻” in response to her ‘regal’ look.

It is not known what date the portrait was taken but Meghan, who gave birth to her daughter Lilibet Diana eight months ago has been spotted on several visits to New York with husband Prince Harry for Global Citizen Live in June and walked the red carpet at the Intrepid Museum’s 2021 Salute to Freedom gala in November last year.

And the regal look, with Meghan standing sideways on with her head slightly turned at an angle is similar to Kate’s 40th birthday portraits, giving the royal stamp and powerful feel to the shoot’s final image.

You can watch a clip of Meghan’s UN women speech below…

If you’re wondering what these images might be used for, watch this space…