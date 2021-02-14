Meghan Markle is pregnant with her and Prince Harry’s second child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child.

The couple confirmed the special news on Valentine’s Day, announcing that baby Archie is set to become a big brother.

Last year Meghan shared the tragic news that she had suffered a miscarriage.

The lovely news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to welcome baby number two was confirmed today, with the couple sharing a statement.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a statement from Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson said.

The royal baby will be eighth in line to the throne, behind Prince Harry and his or her brother, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The couple’s pregnancy was confirmed following the statement by the release of a photo posted by Meghan’s photographer friend Misan Harriman, in which she can be seen laying with her bump on show with a beaming Prince Harry beside her.

It’s believed that the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and Harry’s father Prince Charles were told of the imminent royal arrival before it was announced publicly.

The confirmation of a second Sussex baby comes months after Meghan revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage in July of 2020.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child that I was losing my second,” Meghan said, sharing details of her baby loss in an article penned for the New York Times.

“Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”