Princess Eugenie tipped to give royal son this unusual middle name

Princess Eugenie is set to give her newborn royal baby a rather an unusual middle name, it's been predicted.

The new parents may use Stamp for the royal baby’s middle name, after one of Jack’s ancestors.

Eugenie and Jack are also tipped to be choosing Philip or Henry for a first name, after close royal relatives.

This royal news comes after it was revealed how Eugenie’s baby announcement broke long standing royal tradition.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first son last week.

The royal baby was born in The Portland Hospital in London and Princess Eugenie has already shared a glimpse of the baby on social media.

And while Eugenie and Jack are yet to reveal their son’s name, it’s been predicted they could opt for unusual moniker Stamp as a middle name.

It’s thought that the tot, who is 11th in line to the throne, may be given the unique name in honour of one of Jack Brooksbank’s ancestors.

Stamp Brooksbank was a Governor of the Bank of England in the mid-18th Century and is Jack’s great-great-great-great-grandfather.

Meanwhile, bookmakers have revealed that favourites for the little boy’s first name include Philip, after Eugenie’s grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh.

Arthur, Godfrey and Thomas are also up there, with others predicting the baby will be named Henry, after Princess Eugenie’s close cousin Prince Harry.

While eager royal fans are naturally keen for the royal arrival’s name to be confirmed along with a photograph of his face, it’s understood that Eugenie and Jack are hoping to introduce the Queen to the baby first.

“It is tradition for members of the Royal Family to tell the Queen first, and given they are staying within the private confines of Windsor’s Home Park, Her Majesty could easily meet them out for a walk to meet the baby while she walks her dog,” a royal source told the Daily Mail.

Eugenie and Jack were photographed leaving the hospital with their new son, with Eugenie smiling and waving for the cameras as they drove away without showing a peek of the royal baby.