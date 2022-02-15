The real reason Meghan Markle has ‘no intention’ of making UK return

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle reportedly has “no intention” of making a UK return despite expectations that she and Prince Harry could fly back for the Platinum Jubilee.

It might seem like only yesterday that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially quit the Royal Family and weren’t returning working royals, but it’s now been almost a year since this momentous announcement. Since then the Sussexes have launched multiple exciting ventures from their Netflix deal to Prince Harry’s documentary as they embraced life outside the intense scrutiny of the royal spotlight.

Now royal writer Tom Bower has suggested it’s unlikely Meghan will ever return to the UK. According to The Sun, he claimed the Duchess “no longer cares” what Brits think of her but is still “admired” in America.

Writing in the publication, he reportedly alleged, “At the moment, Meghan’s ultimate destination is unclear, but she certainly has the backing to make a bid to star as an American politician. In parallel, Britain is a lost cause for the Sussexes.”

When it comes to the reason Meghan might not be interested in uprooting her family from their new LA home back to the UK, Tom speculated that public opinion could have its part to play and could have left the Duchess disillusioned about her reception in London.

He continued, “In truth, I suspect Meghan no longer cares whether she is welcome in London. She has no intention of returning.”

“Although her reputation in Britain has dropped, Meghan is still admired in America,” he continued.

His belief that Meghan is unlikely to make the UK her home again was echoed by fellow royal biographer Phil Dampier, who told The Sun online that he doesn’t think she’ll “ever come back”.

This came as reports suggested the Queen might never meet Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor as Harry considers it unsafe to return without private protection. The Sussex family were expected to reunite with other members of The Firm for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

However, Harry has recently detailed his bid to challenge a Home Office decision not to allow him to fund his own police protection.

“I don’t think Meghan will ever come back to this country and I think this is a very good excuse for not coming back,” Phil claimed. “I don’t think realistically [Harry] expects to win this case.”

Despite this, many royal fans will no doubt be hoping that Prince Harry and Meghan do make a highly-anticipated trip back to the UK this summer for the Queen’s milestone anniversary.