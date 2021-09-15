We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have now been officially named as two of the world’s most influential people as they were unveiled as part of the TIME 100 2021 list.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made the TIME 100 The Most Influential People of 2021 list, with their “compassion” and commitment to helping people in need being noted.

The couple appeared as TIME’s cover stars for the prestigious annual list and were photographed at their stunning LA home .

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have launched several significant new ventures since they “stepped back” as senior members of The Firm last year. From their US home, they have set up their Archewell Foundation and raised awareness for important causes. Harry recently announced that he will make a $1.5 million donation to his charity Sentebale with proceeds from his new memoir. Whilst Meghan in particular continues to be a huge advocate for women and girls.

Now it’s been revealed that the Sussexes have made the TIME 100 The Most Influential People of 2021 list. The annual list brings together the top 100 Most Influential people in the world according to them and Harry and Meghan have also been unveiled as two of its cover stars.

Taking to Twitter to share the exciting news, royal author Omid Scobie posted not only a beautiful snap of the cover, but a picture of the couple’s profile in TIME alongside an equally stunning photo of them.

‘The Sussexes—who were photographed by @paridukovic at their home and styled by Clare & Nina Hallwroth—are one of @TIME’s cover stars for the list, alongside a short profile written by @chefjoseandres (whose @WCKitchen the couple’s Archewell Foundation works closely with)’, Omid declared.

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their Archewell Foundation’s major project to help relieve world hunger.

It was for this important venture that they formed a philanthropic partnership with World Central Kitchen, founded by José Andrés. The charity helps feed communities around the world, particularly in the wake of natural disasters, and it’s understood that together they will construct four special Community Relief Centres.

And it seems José has seen just how committed Harry and Meghan are to their deeply meaningful work. In his profile on the couple for TIME, he wrote, “They turn compassion into boots on the ground through their Archewell Foundation. They give voice to the voiceless through media production.

“Hand in hand with nonprofit partners, they take risks to help communities in need – offering mental-health support to Black women and girls in the U.S., and feeding those affected by natural disasters in India and the Caribbean.”

Concluding the profile in a deeply meaningful way, José went on to praise Harry and Meghan for their “compassion” for the people around them, regardless of whether they’re known to them.

“In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle,” he powerfully declared.