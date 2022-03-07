We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle gave Prince Charles a four word reply to his offer of walking her down the aisle and experts have claimed it proves she had ‘confidence’.

The Duchess of Sussex asked Charles, ‘Can we meet halfway?’ so that she could make a grand entrance on her own.

This royal news comes as Kate Middleton’s ‘unsure anxiety’ hints she hasn’t mastered Queen’s confidence.

The Duchess of Sussex was due to have her father Thomas Markle give her away on her wedding day, after his important role was confirmed, but it was confirmed just days before that her father would not be attending. At the time, he admitted he felt it would be best to not walk Meghan down the aisle because he didn’t want to “embarrass the Royal Family or his daughter.” He also shared that he had suffered a heart attack six days prior due to the stresses of the situation.

And with her veteran uncle Michael not invited to the ceremony on May 19th, at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, it was her father-in-law to be Prince Charles who offered to walk her down the aisle on her big day.

But Meghan’s reply of acceptance is said to have taken the Prince of Wales by surprise.

She asked, “Can we meet halfway?,” according to a new biography of The Queen by Robert Hardman, serialised on MailOnline.

The author noted that it “was an indicator that this was no blushing bride, but a confident, independent woman determined to make a grand entrance on her own.”

Meghan Markle’s ‘confidence’ was shown when she did just that, the Duchess to be entered St George’s Chapel on her own, wearing her wedding dress, complete with train and long flowing veil that her pageboys helped carry behind.

And half-way down the aisle, Prince Charles was waiting to accompany her at the archway, before they made their way up the final half of the chapel to where Prince Harry was stood at the head of the alter.

And in the run up to the ceremony, the Queen showed her confidence in Meghan as she appointed her Commonwealth Youth ambassador.

Meghan accompanied Prince Harry to the 2018 Commonwealth Youth Summit.

But their duties as senior working members of the royal family was short lived as in 2020 the couple quit the UK after stepping back from the Royal Family.

In recent months the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince Charles is said to have been strained following his departure from the UK as Harry claimed his father had ‘stopped taking his calls‘ after he moved to LA with his wife Meghan and their son Archie, who is now aged two.

The couple now has daughter Lilibet Diana, eight months, and Prince Charles is yet to meet her in person.