Prince Harry has admitted his father Prince Charles stopped taking his calls after he and Meghan shared their intentions to “step back” as senior royals.

Prince Harry joined his wife Meghan Markle for the second part of her astonishing “tell-all” interview with talkshow host Oprah Winfrey. Whilst the royals’ chat with Oprah aired in the United States last night, many will be hoping to watch Harry and Meghan’s interview in the UK today. Since stepping back from the royal family last year, the couple have made a fresh start in their new LA home.

Just last month, they announced that Meghan was expecting her and Prince Harry’s second child. During the couple’s interview, Harry later confirmed that the gender of their new baby, delighting royal fans.

However, though the Duke of Sussex happily shared this wonderful piece of family news, it seems that his relationship with Prince Charles was strained by the Sussexes’ royal exit.

“You just said your dad stopped answering your calls,” Oprah said to Harry at one point, before asking him why.

“Because I took matters into my own hands,” Harry responded. “It was like I need to do this for my family.”

“This is not a surprise to anybody; it’s really sad that it’s got to this point, but I’ve got to do something for my own mental health, for my wife’s, because I could see where this is headed.”

When asked directly by Oprah if he blindsided the Queen with the announcement that they were leaving the Royal Family, Harry, who could one day be king, insisted he did not.

He replied: “No, I would never blindside my grandmother, I have too much respect for her.”

According to Harry, he was open with both the Queen and Prince Charles on his intention to step back.

“When we were in Canada I had three conversations with my grandmother and two conversations with my father before he stopped taking my calls,” he said.

The Duke of Sussex went on to add that he felt “really let down” by his father’s reaction. Harry stated this was “because he’s been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like, (and) Archie’s his grandson.”

“But at the same time – I will always love him – but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship,” Harry powerfully concluded.