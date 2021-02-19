We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be returning as working royals, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

This royal news comes as it was reported the Queen is to ‘strip Harry and Meghan’s remaining royal patronages’ as they confirm tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially quit the royal family after they told the Queen they will not be returning as working royals, Buckingham Palace confirmed today.

The decision was made after Prince Harry spoke with members of the royal family and the honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by both Harry and Meghan will return to Her Majesty the Queen.

In a statement, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said, ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.

‘Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.’

It added, ‘The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.

‘While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first quit royal life last March as they moved to Canada set up a new life for themselves and son Archie, aged one, in the US. Harry and Meghan then moved to LA last summer, where they have settled.

The news comes after CBS confirmed Harry and Meghan had agreed to a tell-all interview with friend and chat show host Oprah Winfrey, which is due to air next month, and news that Meghan is expecting their second child.

A spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said, ‘As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role. We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.’

Meanwhile, the Queen selected a new firm of eight royals earlier this year, to represent the royal family with the likes of Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Sophie Wessex among those selected.