Zara and Mike Tindall reveal why they aren’t finding out their baby’s gender

Former England rugby player Mike Tindall has revealed that he and his wife Zara Tindall are deciding not to find out their baby’s gender before its birth.

Mike confirmed that he and the Queen’s granddaughter Zara are expecting their third child in December 2020 and has now shared more details of the royal pregnancy.

In an interview with The Times, Mike explained that he and Zara, who already have two daughters, Mia, seven, and Lena, two, want to keep the gender of their unborn child a surprise.

“It’s always an interesting question whether we’d go for a third,” Mike said.

“I think both of us wanted a boy, so hopefully we will get one.”

Despite his hopes that a baby boy will come along, Mike admitted he and Zara are happy to wait until the birth to find out, explaining, “I think it’s better that way”

“At the end of the day, you’re just happy if it’s got ten fingers and ten toes and it’s healthy.”

Mike also confessed that he loves being a father to daughters and wouldn’t mind adding a third girl to his and Zara’s brood.

“Mia’s such a Daddy’s girl, it’s been brilliant. I’ve loved having girls.”

The gender and due date of royal babies is not usually revealed to the public, but it’s thought that the third Tindall baby is set to arrive in the spring, not too long after Princess Eugenie’s first child.

Mike also opened up about life in lockdown with Zara and their little ones, sharing that the pregnancy has been the easiest one for Zara – even with Mia being homeschooled.

“It’s been really low-key. She doesn’t have to go outside or worry about what to wear; you’re not going to events so from Zara’s side it’s been a lot easier than normal. Obviously it’s easier if the kids are going to school.”