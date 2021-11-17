We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has undertaken her first in-person engagement since she sprained her back and new photos have sparked concern amongst royal fans.

Her Majesty has held an audience at Windsor Castle and photos from the day have left royal fans worried for the monarch’s health.

Some people have described her as looking “thinner” as they expressed their hope that she’s doing alright in light of her recent injury.

The Queen has appeared for the first time since she suffered a painful injury to her back, forcing her to cancel her attendance at the Remembrance Sunday service on 14th November. The monarch had planned to attend the annual ceremony after pulling out of several engagements in recent weeks. The Queen, who is head of The Firm returned to Windsor Castle after receiving the “all clear” to fly to Sandringham for a weekend visit earlier this month.

And it was at her Berkshire home that Her Majesty held an important audience following her period of “rest”. The Royal Family social media accounts have shared sweet pictures of this new appearance and they’ve sparked quite the reaction from fans.

The caption stated, ‘The Queen today received General Sir Nick Carter for an Audience at Windsor Castle upon the relinquishment of his appointment as Chief of the Defence Staff.’

The release of the new pictures from this audience has been met with delight from many people who are excited to see the Queen undertaking engagements again. However others have been left more than a little concerned in light of her recent health woes.

‘Our Queen is back! And she looks wonderful even though it’s clear that she gets thinner and thinner but glad that she’s OK now. Welcome back ma’am! God save the Queen!’ one royal fan wrote.

Another person also expressed their fears about the Queen’s weight, writing, ‘Lovely to see the Queen but I am quite worried about her, she has lost so much weight. Keep going lass as we say Up North, we need you’.

‘Cute dress on HMJ! She looks a bit frail but positive’, a third person agreed, as someone else declared, ‘She looks lovely but she has lost weight.’

Meanwhile, other fans were quick to share how beautiful they thought she looked in her autumnal floral dress, after only seeing the monarch making virtual appearances in recent weeks.

‘I love the Queen. She’s so cute. I just want to give her a cuddle’, someone commented adorably.

‘It’s so good to see Her Majesty up and about again. And considering that she is 95 years young, She is doing a wonderful job,’ a second person wrote.

Another shared their view, giving the monarch’s stunning dress a special shout-out as they replied, ‘Lovely to see the Queen and an amazing floral dress in autumn earthy colours’.

‘How amazing to see Her Majesty looking radiant as always. We are truly blessed to have her as our Head of State. Long may she reign’, a fellow fan commented.

‘She looks incredible’, someone else stated as another person described her outfit as ‘by far, the most beautiful dress she has worn during an audience!’

It’s not yet known whether this recent audience marks the Queen’s return to her schedule of in-person engagements. And whilst the new photos of the Queen sparked concern, they’ll be many royal fans hoping to see Her Majesty out and about again very soon!