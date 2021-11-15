We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is suffering from a sprained back and the injury forced her to pull out of Remembrance Sunday last minute.

Her Majesty was declared well enough to attend the service following her recent spell of rest but she suffered this fresh injury that has left her feeling ‘disappointed’.

The Queen has suffered a painful injury as Buckingham Palace confirmed that she has sprained her back – forcing her to pull out of the Remembrance Sunday service she was set to attend with fellow members of The Firm.

Her Majesty was absent from the annual service, held in Central London, and her son Prince Charles had to lay a wreath on her behalf – as he has done in previous years.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace confirmed, “The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.”

It comes just days after Queen Elizabeth II was declared “well enough” to attend the ceremony to commemorate those who have died in conflicts.

But it’s understood the Queen’s decision to pull out of the event at the last minute is unrelated to her previous health scare which saw her spend a night in hospital for routine tests, with her doctor ordering her to rest.

“The timing is unfortunate and nobody regrets the Queen’s absence today more deeply than the monarch herself,” a royal source told CNN.

The source also said that the Queen was “deeply disappointed” to miss the engagement and that she considers it “one of the most significant engagements of the year”.

On Sunday, at the end of a press conference to mark the conclusion of COP26 summit, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Queen was “very well” when he saw her last week.

“I know that everybody will be wanting to offer their best wishes to her majesty the Queen and I just wanted to reassure everybody by saying that I did see the Queen for an audience last week on Wednesday in Windsor, and she’s very well.

“It shouldn’t need saying but I just wanted to say it anyway,” he added.

Buckingham Palace was previously criticised for not giving the public the ‘complete picture’ about the Queen’s health.