The Queen is said to have been granted permission by doctors to fly by helicopter to Sandringham where she continues to rest following her hospital stay.



It comes just days after Her Majesty returned to work last week following her brief hospital stay and missed a church visit.

Her journey to the rural royal residence is said to be a long-planned private weekend away and according to reports, the Queen was “delighted” to be able to make the journey back to Sandringham.

Her Majesty is expected to spend Christmas next month with her family at Sandringham, her first without husband Prince Philip, who died aged 99, earlier this year.

A royal source said, “The Queen had been hoping she would still be able to spend the weekend at Sandringham and was delighted her doctors gave her the all-clear to travel,” a royal source told the Mirror.

“Her Majesty is very much looking forward to hosting her family at her Norfolk home for the Christmas holiday and there is much preparation to be done in time to accommodate everyone who has been invited.”

“The Queen has many happy memories of being at Sandringham with the family over Christmas and was in the firm belief that she was far better off being there in person to oversee everything as much as possible.”

Just days earlier, the monarch recorded a special video message from Windsor with words of encouragement for the COP26 conference, which she was forced to pull out of due to health concerns.

But before she could travel to her Norfolk residence, the Queen reportedly was cleared to travel by doctors, following a period of recuperation after being hospitalised on 26th October for some “preliminary investigations” and was subsequently advised to rest following her discharge.

The Queen was back to work the following day, albeit “light, desk-based duties” which consisted of several Zoom calls.

At the time, Buckingham Palace did not specify why the Queen has been hospitalised.

Fears for the Queen’s health were sparked when she needed a walking stick during an official engagement with Princess Anne.

The Queen is committed to hosting Christmas this year for her family but let’s hope she follows doctors’ orders and rests as much as possible before the big day.