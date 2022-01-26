We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Andrew reportedly made a very ‘awkward’ comment about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding back in 2018 and it didn’t go down well with fans.

The Duke of York is said to have compared his nephew’s nuptials to those of his daughter Princess Eugenie.

Both royal weddings took place in 2018 in Windsor, but Prince Andrew’s remarks were perceived by some as though it was a “competition” between them.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have been surrounded by rumors of a so-called rift with The Firm in recent months, but if there’s one royal they supposedly remain close with it’s Princess Eugenie. They and Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank not only used to go on double dates, but Harry is believed to have stayed at Eugenie’s home when he returned to the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral. They even said “I do!” at the same venue with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marrying at St George’s Chapel in May 2018, just months before Eugenie and Jack.

Despite this closeness, however, Prince Andrew reportedly once made a rather unexpected comment comparing Eugenie and Jack’s plans for their big day to Harry and Meghan’s wedding. And it didn’t go down too well with fans…

As reported by The Mirror, the Duke of York made an appearance on ITV daytime show, This Morning ahead of Eugenie’s wedding. Here he talked about the upcoming occasion and made a point of stressing just how different it would be compared to his nephew’s recent wedding.

Andrew reportedly explained, “It will NOT be the same as the previous one that was held in May. This is not a public wedding, this is meant to be a family wedding.”

The Queen’s second son then went on to discuss the amount of guests expected to attend his daughter’s wedding versus those who saw Harry and Meghan exchange vows.

“There’ll be a few more people than most people have,” he allegedly disclosed. “There are a few more than Harry had, but that’s just the nature of Eugenie and Jack – they’ve got so many friends that they need a church of that size to fit them all in.”

No specific intention behind his comments that was ever officially addressed. However, this didn’t stop several fans from seeing these comments as a subtle ‘dig’ at the Sussexes, believing that the use of comparisons suggested there was a competitive element.

According to The Mirror, one person remarked on Twitter, ‘So seems like a competition for him.’

Meanwhile, someone else is said to have commented, ‘Throwing some shade there Duke’, and another referred to the comments about attendees directly, stating, ‘Hum! So Harry have not got so many friends.’

Princess Eugenie and Jack’s wedding was certainly different from that of Harry and Meghan. However, their individual tastes and preferences made for two beautiful, distinct ceremonies and both couples couldn’t have appeared more in love on their big days.

There’ll no doubt be many people hoping to see them reunite for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations alongside their fellow royals this summer.