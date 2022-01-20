We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Andrew’s title of Duke of York could reportedly be scrapped forever by the Queen for the sake of Prince Louis who would traditionally be set to receive the “poisonous” title.

Prince Andrew became Duke of York in 1986 when he and Sarah Ferguson married and remains the holder of this title to this day.

Now it’s claimed that this title could be scrapped forever after him by the Queen to spare her great-grandson Prince Louis from inheriting it.

This royal news comes as the Queen breaks silence amid royal controversy to mark ‘favourite’ daughter-in-law’s birthday .

Prince Andrew might have now been stripped of his royal patronages and military honours, though he is currently still a Prince and retains his Duke of York title. He was granted this back in 1986 by the Queen and as with many titles given to members of The Firm, it’s one that has been held by many royals throughout history. However, it’s thought that in light of the recent statement from the Queen, and her banishing Andrew from social media, he might end up being the last Duke of York for quite some time.

As reported by MyLondon, royal expert Daniela Elser has expressed her belief that Prince Louis, youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton and one of the Queen’s great-grandchildren is in line to become Duke of York.

However, this is something she suggested might inspire Her Majesty to dispense with the title in the future. Traditionally, the Dukedom of York is granted to a monarch’s second son such as in the case of Andrew. If this longstanding royal custom is carried through to the generation of royals, this would mean when Prince William ascends to the throne, Prince Louis is expected to become Duke of York.

Though this might not end up being the case after all, as according to MyLondon, Daniela reportedly suggested in an article that the title has become “poisonous”. As a result, she reflected that Andrew might be the last Duke of York after all.

Daniela is understood to have claimed, “Traditionally, the title of Duke of York has gone to the monarch’s second son, a custom that dates back to the 14th century when King Edward III got the idea in his head and gave it to his son Edmund of Langley.”

“Like his uncle David and his toxic Duke of Windsor title, today, I think we can confidently say the current Duke of York will also be the last, so poisonous has the title become,” she went on to add.

This comes as it was revealed Prince Andrew’s bid to have Virginia Giuffre civil case scrapped was rejected. After his recent title stripping he will face defending his case as a “private citizen” and has consistently and vehemently denied the allegations against him.

Given the recent controversy, some might think it makes sense to for Prince Andrew’s title to be scrapped, or at least retired for some time. It remains to be seen whether the Queen or future monarchs will decide upon this major step.

Though it’s of course also possible Prince Louis could receive another title entirely when Prince William becomes King.