Her Majesty stripped her son of his HRH title as he continues his legal battle to fight a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him in the US.

Prince Andrew’s social media accounts have been deleted and the Queen has reflected the stripping of his HRH titles on the royal family’s official website amid his ongoing US legal battle.

Virginia Giuffre, 38, is suing Andrew, 61, in the US for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. She claims she was trafficked by his friend Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted paedophile, to have sex with Andrew when she was 17 and a minor under US law. Andrew has denied the allegations.

Prince Andrew used to use the official Twitter handle @TheDukeOfYork but if anyone tries to click on it now, the handle leads to a blank page that states “the account doesn’t exist”.

His YouTube account is also no longer accessible and his once public Instagram account (hrhthedukeofyork) has since been made private but his Facebook page is still accessible, although it is expected to be removed too.

News that the Queen banishes Prince Andrew comes after it's claimed Prince Andrew had "verbally abusive" tantrums over his teddy bear collection

Royal aides have also updated the British monarchy’s official website, supporting reports that Buckingham Palace is seeking to distance itself from Andrew’s legal battle.

While the prince still appears under the section titled Members of the Royal Family, the list of his military affiliations and patronages has been removed.

Meanwhile, Under the heading Supporting the Queen, Andrew’s official duties are listed in the past tense, such as attending trooping the colour and his diamond jubilee tour to India on behalf of the monarch. The website states, “An important part of the Duke of York’s role was to support the Queen’s work as head of state.”

News that the Queen banishes Prince Andrew from social media comes after Buckingham Palace announced last week that the roles would be shared out among other members of the royal family. The decision was made after discussion between senior family members.

The Queen previously released a statement via Buckingham Palace and The Royal Family official Twitter which reads, ‘In January 2022, Buckingham Palace made a statement announcing that, with the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen, and the Duke will continue to not carry out public duties.’

This followed a previous statement in November 2019, where The Duke of York stepped back from his public duties for the foreseeable future.