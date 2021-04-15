We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen shared a special unseen photo of her, Prince Philip and seven of their great-grandchildren last night.

Following Prince Philip’s death last week, the royal family released a series of photos of the Duke of Edinburgh to celebrate his life as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

One image shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram account shows the Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral Castle with Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince George and Princess Charlotte – taken in 2015 before Prince Louis’ birth.

Another snap shows the Duke of Edinburgh and Her Majesty surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren, posing in a sitting room of Balmoral Castle for the adorable photo.

The Queen has been blessed with three more great-grandchildren since the photo was taken back in 2018 – but how many great-grandchildren does the Queen have?

How many great-grandchildren does the Queen have?

The Queen has ten great-grandchildren – Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall, Lucas Tindall, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and August Brooksbank.

It’s believed that none of the young royal great-grandchildren will be among the 30 guests allowed to attend Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday due to tight Covid restrictions.

An 11th great-grandchildren is soon to be brought into the world when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are parents to two-year-old Archie, welcome their daughter this summer.

Savannah, ten, and Isla, eight, are the daughters of the Queen’s eldest grandson Peter Phillips and his ex wife, Autumn.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are parents to Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two.

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike share daughters Mia, seven, and Lena, two, and welcomed their first son Lucas just last month.

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, August Brooksbank, in February of this year.

Only three of the Queen’s eight grandchildren do not have children – Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn.

Princess Beatrice tied the knot with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small, secret wedding in lockdown last year.

Meanwhile, Prince Edward’s daughter Lady Louise is just 17-years-old and his son James is 13.