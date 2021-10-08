We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have shared heart-warming pictures of some rarely seen family members and they’ve got royal fans eager for more.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall share their home with two adorable rescue dogs and fans have been treated to a rare glimpse of them.

Prince Charles and Camilla posted sweet snaps in support of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home’s new campaign and fans can’t get enough.

This royal news comes as the royal with the CHEAPEST skincare routine is revealed – and it’s not who you’d think .

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla’s beloved pets might not be as well known as the Queen’s corgis but the couple’s furry friends have certainly won over royal fans. As senior members of The Firm, the Prince of Wales, who is first in line to the throne, and the Duchess of Cornwall are Patrons of a number of organisations and charities. One such patronage for Camilla is Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and she’s been a committed Patron to the charity since 2017.

Now Charles and Camilla have taken to social media to reveal some seriously adorable pictures of some treasured family members. Clarence House official pages shared sweet snaps of the Duchess’ two rescue dogs, Bluebell and Beth, proudly sporting blue bandanas in honour of Battersea’s new campaign.

Alongside these was an equally heart-warming photo of the couple themselves, beaming as they each held one of the Jack Russell Terriers.

The caption declared, ‘Bluebell and Beth, The Duchess of Cornwall’s rescue dogs, are proud to show off their Wear Blue for Rescue bandanas as they support @battersea’s new campaign.The rescue movement celebrates all the wonderful pets that just need a second chance.’

It continued, ‘The Duchess adopted both Beth and Bluebell from @battersea Dogs & Cats Home, a charity that has rehomed more than three million animals since being founded in 1860. 🐶 🐱 HRH is Royal Patron of @battersea.’

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home’s Wear Blue for Rescue campaign sees the launch of the Rescue symbol as a way for dog and cat lovers across the globe to proudly showcase their love of rescue animals.

As revealed on the charity’s website, in displaying the symbol people are also helping them to give animals second chances. Following Prince Charles and Camilla’s heartfelt post in honour of this important campaign, fans expressed their appreciation for how Battersea Dogs & Cats Home help find loving families and new homes for dogs and cats.

And the wonderful snaps of Beth and Bluebell certainly captured their attention!

‘😍😍😍 How cute is this??? What a wonderful thing to share 😍’ someone wrote eagerly.

A second person agreed and reflected on how delighted Charles and Camilla looked alongside Bluebell and Beth, writing, ‘Beautiful dogs 😍. And such a wonderful happy couple ❤️’.

‘So lovely dogs, I can’t!!!😍😍😍’, a fellow royal fan commented.

Someone else responded, ‘😍Bluebell and Beth are real cutiepies! 😍’.

Bluebell and Beth are not often glimpsed by fans, though Camilla did take them with her on a visit to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home back in 2012. Whilst Beth helped the Duchess officially open a new facility at the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in December 2020.