The royal family member with the cheapest skincare routine is revealed - and it's not who you'd think.

Her Majesty spends approximately £64.99 on her beauty products – which is incredibly less than other royals like Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

This royal news comes after it was revealed that Meghan Markle is rumoured to have her own beauty line in the works.

Looking fabulous at 95 doesn’t have to cost the earth and with the Queen looking beautiful during her first day back at Windsor Castle recently, dermatologists at Vera Clinic have looked into the royals’ skincare routines to reveal who’s is the most expensive.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has been revealed to have the most expensive royal skincare routine that costs an estimated £619.97 – although Meghan’s favourite drug store mascara is SO cheap.

Kate Middleton comes in second, with a routine costing just over half of Meghan’s (£312.68), whilst Her Majesty the Queen has the cheapest skincare – costing a modest £64.99.

But what is exactly in their beauty bag that is costing a fortune? Well, the most expensive product found to be in Meghan’s repertoire is Kate Somerville Quench Hydrating Face Serum priced at£68 a bottle.

Meanwhile, the most expensive product the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly uses is Heaven by Deborah Mitchell’s Silver Bee Venom Mask, costing a hefty £86.50.

And the Queen’s most expensive product is Molton Brown Bath and Shower Gel, costing around £32.

What is the Queen’s skincare routine?

At 95 years old, Queen Elizabeth must be doing something right to maintain her youthful appearance. Whilst she doesn’t partake in facials or face massage like her granddaughters-in-law, the Queen swears by moisturising twice a day with a layer of Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour Cream, as well as keeping her skin hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Overall monthly routine cost: £64.99

Product breakdown:

Dermatologist Mehmet Göker has praised her routine, saying, “The Queen’s religious use of Eight Hour Cream will definitely contribute to her soft, youthful appearance at 95 years of age. A heavy-duty moisturising cream is definitely the way to go for older skin.”

What is Kate Middleton’s skincare routine?

Kate Middleton is said to swear by Karin Herzog products – with her rose hip oil reportedly being a vital part of her skincare routine. She is also thought to have regular bee venom facials from popular English beautician Deborah Mitchell. A flannel and Nivea Moisturising cream are more modest parts of her skincare routine.

Overall monthly routine cost: £312.68

Product breakdown:

Certified Organic Rosehip Oil – RRP £19.50

The White Company Flannel – RRP £5

Nivea Pure & Natural Day Moisturiser – RRP £4.99

Heaven by Deborah Mitchell’s Silver Bee Venom Mask – RRP £86.50

Karin Herzog day protection SPF moisturiser – RRP £44

Karin Herzog cleansing gel – RRP £39

Karin Herzog Oxygen Face cream – RRP £48

Beuti Skincare’s Beauty Sleep Elixir – RRP £65.69

Mehmet Göker recommends Kate’s use of SPF to combat wrinkles and explains why you don’t always have to spend a fortune. He explained, “Although it can be tempting to splurge on expensive moisturisers to keep wrinkles at bay, more often than not the cheaper brands do just as good a job!”

“Kate swears by Nivea moisturiser as her day cream, and uses more expensive serums and masks to complement this. She also uses the Karin Herzog SPF protection on her face daily, which is vitally important for protecting skin from sun damage; not using SPF will ultimately result in sunspots and wrinkles.”

What is Meghan Markle’s skincare routine?

Meghan Markle is thought to swear by a few key products to keep her skin looking in tip-top condition, and similar to Kate Middleton, her products range from budget to super-expensive. Tea tree oil is said to be one of her must-haves, along with cheek and jawline massage and facials by Nichola Joss which promise to “sculpt your face from the inside out”.

Overall monthly routine cost: £619.97

Product breakdown:

Mehmet Göker explains why Meghan’s cheapest item – £4.99 tea tree oil – is most beneficial out of her more luxurious beauty buys.

“Meghan has a huge range of products in her cosmetics cupboard, ranging from budget to hugely pricey,” he said.

“One of the most widely useful products, in my opinion, is the tea tree oil – coincidentally, the cheapest thing in there. Tea tree oil can be used for drying out spots due to its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. It’s also thought to calm skin redness, swelling, and inflammation. It can be used for fading acne scars, soothing dry skin, and eczema, as well as speeding up the healing of wounds and cuts.”

And if you want the benefits of Nichola Joss youthful skin without the hefty £350 price tag, Mehmet explains a simple way to access the face massage techniques for free.

He said, “The Nichola Joss facial, on the other end of the price scale at £350, is a fantastic way of honing your facial muscles, and reducing water retention and face puffiness. However, at that price tag it isn’t accessible for many; you can do the face massage techniques on yourself though!”

“Nichola has kindly shared her face massage techniques on Youtube for you to copy – I personally recommend her morning oil massage,” he added.