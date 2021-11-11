We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles will celebrate his 73rd birthday on 14th November, but this year this big day will be tinged with great sadness as he faces a poignant reminder.

The Prince of Wales turns 73 on the same date as Remembrance Sunday 2021 falls and is expected to attend the service at the Cenotaph.

This poignant date will also serve as a reminder of just how long it’s been since he last saw Prince Harry who also has a strong connection to the Armed Forces.

Prince Charles is first in line to the throne and has been a prominent senior member of The Firm for many decades, supporting many important organisations and charities. In recent weeks, the Prince of Wales has been observed taking an even greater royal role, attending the COP26 climate summit after the Queen was given advice to “rest”. Prior to taking on royal duties full time, however, Charles served in the Armed Forces, embarking on a navy career, like his father, grandfather and both great-grandfathers.

This year he’ll mark his 73rd birthday on a date that holds great significance as it falls the same day as Remembrance Sunday 2021. The annual service of remembrance at Whitehall is traditionally attended by the Queen, Prince Charles and other senior royals, who lay wreaths.

Now Prince Charles’ birthday will be tinged with even more sadness this year as he faces a poignant reminder of just how long it’s been since he last saw his youngest son Prince Harry. In previous years, the Duke of Sussex attended the service alongside his father and brother Prince William, honouring those who have lost their lives in war.

Just like his father, Harry served in the Armed Forces, and rose to the rank of Captain in the army during his career, which spanned ten years.

Since then, Harry has maintained a close connection to the Armed Forces, advocating for support for wounded servicemen and women.

Sadly, last year US-based Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were unable to attend the Remembrance Sunday service in London. Though it’s understood that he asked for a wreath to be laid on his behalf, with some claiming that Prince Harry was “deeply saddened” when this request was supposedly denied.

Attending the 2021 service at the Cenotaph without Harry, whose desire to remember their fellow servicemen and women is so strong, will likely tinge his birthday with great sadness for Prince Charles. He hasn’t seen Harry in person for many months and his son’s absence and connection to the military could serve as a poignant reminder of just how long they’ve been apart.

Though whilst Prince Charles isn’t expected to spend his birthday in remembrance with both of his beloved sons, Prince Harry has shared about how much the military means to him. The Duke of Sussex opened up during his recent appearance at the 2021 Salute to Freedom gala, citing his time in the military as one of the most defining experiences of his life.

“My experience in the military made me who I am today, and I will always be grateful for the people I got to serve with — wherever in the world we were,” he powerfully declared.