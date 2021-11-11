We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan made a surprise red carpet appearance at the Intrepid Museum’s military gala

The couple looked glamorous as they walked the red carpet and Prince Harry gave a speech to honour service members, veterans and their families, joking that he was living the “American dream”.

Prince Harry joked that he’s “living the American dream” while presenting awards at the Intrepid Museum’s 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala in New York. The award gala took place aboard the historic aircraft carrier Intrepid.

Prince Harry was joined by his wife, Meghan Markle, who wowed in a floor-length, red satin dress. The couple, who recently welcomed their second child, Lilibet in June, delighted attendees with their honorary appearance.

This is the first red carpet appearance the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made since stepping back as senior royals in 2020 and moving to their new LA home.

Prince Harry presented the inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards to five service members, veterans and military families.

In his speech, Prince Harry said, “It’s wonderful to be back on USS Intrepid a decade after my last visit – and a lot has changed since then.”

He then joked, “Just last week, I went for a ride on the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile – how’s that for living the American dream.”

Reflecting on his incredible respect for those receiving awards at the gala, having started his new life in the country, Harry continued, “I’ve lived in the US for close to two years now. I have to say, witnessing your support for all those that put themselves in harm’s way in defence of our freedoms and liberties – it’s remarkable and hugely respected.”

He went on to reminisce about his life in the UK, drawing comparisons between his home country and his new home in the USA.

“It reminds me of the deep reverence us Brits have for our military as well. The armed forces communities in both our countries share a special bond, and I’m grateful to have served in support of our joint allyship for many years.”

He also touched on his own military experience, and said, “My experience in the military made me who I am today, and I will always be grateful for the people I got to serve with – wherever in the world we were.”