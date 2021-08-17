We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles made a huge romantic gesture to singer-songwriter Barbara Streisand after its revealed he sent her a bunch of flowers handpicked from his Highgrove garden.

Prince Charles made a huge romantic gesture to Barbara Streisand – long before he met Princess Diana.

The Prince of Wales sent handpicked flowers to Barbara’s London hotel.

This royal news comes as the telling sign that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t A-list celebrities yet is revealed.

Prince Charles sent Barbara Streisand a bouquet of flowers handpicked from his garden at Highgrove and sent them to her London hotel.

The Prince of Wales, who first met Barabara in 1974 when she was recording in San Diego, asked to meet her so she invited him to her recording studio and from that moment, the pair “became friends”.

But speaking on ITV’s Lorraine show she revealed how their friendship blossomed, resulting in Barabara even spending time at one of his royal residences.

“I loved spending some time at Highgrove for a weekend fundraiser and going through his gardens,” she spilled.

They even later exchanged a glance backstage during a champagne reception ahead of a Gala performance in aid of The Prince’s Trust at Wembley Arena in 1994.

But it was Charles’ romantic surprise gesture in the early days of their friendship, with a subtle nod to her love of his gardens, that had her assistant mistaking him for a fan.

“I walked by [the assistant’s] room and I saw this bouquet of flowers and I said, ‘Who sent me that?’ and she said, ‘A fan called Charles.’ And I said, ‘Really? Let me see the note,’. And there was [Prince Charles’s] seal,” Barbara revealed.

Barbara noticed that the flowers looked unusual because they were from the royal gardens, rather than a florist. She noted, “They were from his gardens and it’s a different look – the flowers – when they’re garden flowers.”

“She just mistook it for a fan. It was so funny, I thought. That’s Prince Charles!“

Prince Charles went on to marry Princess Diana in 1981. They have two children, Prince William and Prince Harry but divorced in 1996 and he is currently married to his second wife Duchess Camilla.

But while they were only ever friends, Barbara joked about the possibility of being more as it was before he met Princess Diana. “I had a very funny line on stage when he came to see the show. I said, ‘You know, if I played my cards right, I could have wound up being the first Jewish princess!’ That was a joke.”

Prince Charles is no stranger to making heartfelt gestures, he recently made a heartfelt donation to an emergency situation in nod to his late father Prince Philip.

And looking back on his fond memories with Barbara, Prince Charles recently told radio programme Music and Memories with HRH the Prince of Wales, recalled the recording studio moment – and admitted he had an “attraction” to her voice.

He said, “When I heard that [Streisand] was currently making the film [Funny Lady, a sequel to Funny Girl] in the Warner Brothers Studios…I was lucky enough to visit the set and to meet her there.

“I shall never forget her dazzling, effervescent talent and the unique vitality and attraction of her voice and her acting ability. This next song, ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade,’ is therefore full of special memories of—I hardly dare think of it now—47 years ago,” he added.

Charles also revealed the song that gives him the irresistible urge to dance… now that is worth listening to!