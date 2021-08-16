We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles has made a heartfelt donation to fire victims who are struggling in the birthplace of his late father Prince Philip.

Prince Charles has made an unexpected donation to the forest fire victims in a nod to his late father Prince Philip.

The Prince of Wales donated an undisclosed sum to the Hellenic Red Cross to help them take care of victims who have lost everything.

This royal news comes as royal fans are obsessed with Prince Charles and Princess Anne wearing matching outfits in this adorable vintage photo with the Queen.

Prince Charles has made a heartfelt donation to the Greece wildfire victims in a sweet nod to his late father Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh, died aged 99, but 100 years ago he was born in Mon Repos, on the Greek island of Corfu and Prince Charles’ donation to the country has been made in his late father’s memory.

More than 500 fires have raged throughout the island since the beginning of the month and to support those who have lost their homes and livelihoods, Prince Charles has given the country a helping hand.

The fires which raged near Athens threatened Tatoi Palace which was the burial place of Prince Charles’ paternal grandfather, Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark.

The late Prince Philip met the Queen as a child and the pair were later discovered to be distant relatives, despite his Greek roots.

Antonios Avgerinos, the President of the Hellenic Red Cross, said feels great affection for the donation. He said, “We are immensely grateful for His Royal Highness’ kind donation.

“It means a great deal to the dedicated staff of the HRC and to the people of Greece who we are helping.

“We are working hard to assist affected people during these extremely difficult times, with the wildfires now affecting over 70,000 people.

“We hold a great affection towards His Royal Highness given his close family links with the country, and the HRC will continue to work tirelessly for the people of Greece who have suffered from these unprecedented wildfires.”

The cash will be used to help the HRC teams to fight the fires, provide first aid and assist in search and rescue activities, in what has been described as the “most destructive” fires since 2007.

In the huge environmental disaster, forests, pine trees, olive groves, businesses, hotels, houses, vehicles, and animals have been burned. The fire was over after a night of rain, while the previous day’s Greek firefighters, local volunteers, foreign firefighters, aircraft, and helicopters were fighting to extinguish the wildfire in the Greek Island of Evia (Euboea).

Almost 100,000 hectares of forestry and farmland have burned in less than two weeks in Greece in the worst wave of wildfires since 2007, the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) said.

And Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, who revealed the time she was ‘most frightened’ in her entire life, have called upon others to help. They tweeted a post from the IFRC Europe and captioned it, ‘Greece still continues to be affected by wildfires with thousands of people evacuated from their homes – find out more about the work of the Red Cross and how you can help’

Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla, paid a visit to Greece earlier this year to mark the 200th anniversary of Greece’s 1821 war of independence and revolution.

Speaking at the time of his visit, Prince Charles said, “My wife and I could not be more delighted to be back in Greece, which has long held the most special place in my heart.

“After all, Greece is the land of my grandfather; and of my father’s birth, nearly one hundred years ago, in the centenary year of Greek Independence.

He added, “Later, it was in Athens that my dear grandmother, Princess Alice, during the dark years of Nazi occupation, sheltered a Jewish family – an act for which in Israel she is counted as ‘Righteous Among The Nations’.”