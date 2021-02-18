We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles has posted a candid throwback photograph of himself and his royal parents, the Queen and Prince Philip, on a family day out as he sets half-term nature challenges.

The official Clarence House Instagram account posted a sweet family snap of the Prince of Wales with his royal parents yesterday.

In it, the young prince can be seen feeding the ducks – and his mother the Queen looks to be joining in.

This royal news comes as Prince Philip was admitted to hospital after ‘feeling unwell’, Buckingham Palace confirms

Prince Charles has shared a candid photograph from his childhood, giving a unique insight into the close relationship between him and his royal parents. Yesterday, the official Clarence House Instagram account posted a black-and-white family picture of the Prince of Wales as a young boy.

In it, he can be seen feeding ducks, whilst the Queen and Prince Philip look on, sheltered from the rain by umbrellas. The Queen also appears to have bread in her hand, suggesting she joined in with her son’s fun activity on this family day out.

The caption explained: ‘We hope you have the chance to enjoy your local wetlands during your daily walk, this Waterside Wednesday! 🥾☔

‘📸🦆 Her Majesty The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and the young Prince of Wales feed the ducks at the Severn Wildfowl Trust at Slimbridge (1961).’

The caption then continued, giving royal fans a little more detail about this beautiful place: ‘The @wwtworldwide was founded by conservationist Sir Peter Scott in 1946 at this site in Slimbridge, Gloucestershire (@wwtslimbridge). The Trust now manages nine additional wetland reserves across the UK, including seven sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI). #PoWNatureChallenge’.

The Prince of Wales has been setting a series of nature-based challenges this half-term week in conjunction with his charities and Patronages. He hopes to encourage children and their families to take a closer look at nature and engage with the natural world on their doorsteps.

Prince Charles’ family photograph came as it was announced yesterday that Prince Philip had been admitted to hospital as a ‘precautionary measure’ after ‘feeling unwell’.

Many royal fans commented on the Prince of Wales’ post, showing their support at this difficult time.

Video of the Week

‘I wish you much strength and a speedy recovery to the Duke of Edinburgh❤️ ‘ one wrote.

Another commented: ‘Wishing Prince Philip a speedy recovery.’

Prince Philip’s illness is not thought to be Covid related and his admission was not treated as an emergency.

Philip has been spending the UK’s third lockdown with the Queen at their Berkshire home, Windsor Castle.