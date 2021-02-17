We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is set to break a cute royal record this year thanks to Meghan Markle, Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie.

This year has been an exciting one for royal baby news, with the birth of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s baby boy, the announcement of a second child for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the confirmation that Zara Tindall is pregnant with her third child. The royal family is in for a year of celebration.

In fact, 2021 will be a record-breaking year for the Queen and Prince Philip. The couple share four children, eight grandchildren, and currently nine great-grandchildren, soon to be 11.

The Queen and Prince Philip are great-grandparents to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis plus Mike and Zara Tindall’s daughters, Mia and Lena.

There’s also Peter and Autumn Phillips’ daughters Savannah and Isla plus Meghan and Harry’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

They welcomed their ninth great-grandchild on the 9th of February when Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first child. While it’s been predicted Eugenie and Jack will give their son an unusual middle name, no name confirmation has been made yet.

With the announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan’s second baby on the way, the Queen and Prince Philip will be welcoming three great-grandchildren, all born in the same year, which is a record for the couple.

The monarch will have 11 great-grandchildren by the end of 2021, which is an impressive feat.

In response to the birth of Princess Eugenie’s son, the Palace released a statement saying, “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.”