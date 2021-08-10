We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has arrived at Balmoral for her annual summer break and as part of the welcome celebration, which featured a Scottish pipe band the Royal Regiment of Scotland’s Mascot, Shetland Pony Lance Corporal Cruachan IV, the Queen also shared some throwback snaps of her summer holidays gone by.

This year’s summer break will be tinged with sadness as it will be the first time the queen is staying at her favourite royal residence without her beloved husband Prince Philip, who died aged 99 back in April.

The Royal Family tweeted the sweet photograph to mark the Queen’s arrival at Balmoral for the summer break. And they added a throwback snap of her dating back to the 1960’s family break.

They captioned it, ‘#DidYouKnow Balmoral Castle was originally built in the fifteenth century and was later bought by Queen Victoria 1852! Find out more about Balmoral on our website – https://royal.uk/royal-residences-balmoral-castle… A family photograph taken at Balmoral in 1960.’

But on closer inspection, fans have become obsessed with the outfits that Prince Charles and his sister Princess Anne are wearing as they are matching – in tartan kilt and jersey top – as they sit on a blanket on the lawn.

The youngsters are joined by Prince Andrew and their parents Prince Philip, the Queen, and one of their Corgi’s.

And fans love how the Queen looks today in her bright pink outfit. One fan wrote, ‘Her Majesty is so smart and so elegant with her sweet colour dress, she still looks like a young girl with her walk, so beautiful at her age, so proud to see her still strong and have energy to lead her population, May God bless you Queen Elizabeth II.’

And a second put, ‘Time to put your feet up Your Majesty. Looking wonderful in bright pink.’

With a third adding, ‘Her Majesty deserves the peaceful rest after she passed so many emotional times in this year, wish Her Majesty having a nice moment at home, come back with a strong healthy and safe for your population.’

Prince Charles often wears a tartan kilt, as he and Princess Anne have enjoyed many a holiday with the Queen in Scotland.

The siblings often attend the annual Braemar Highland Games – a tradition that stretches back hundreds of years.

Meanwhile, another fans have commented on the unusual style of Prince Philip’s shoes in the vintage photograph. They wrote, ‘What are Prince Phillips shoes? Golf shoes??’