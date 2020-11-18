We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles has opened up about one small detail of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

The future King made the somewhat controversial decision to re-wear a suit he’s had in his collection since the 80s.

The Prince of Wales made a controversial decision to re-wear a suit he had owned since 1984 to his son’s big day, and now explained why.

In an interview with British Vogue, he was asked, “The suit you wore to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding – I think it dates back to 1984 by Anderson & Sheppard. Did you ever consider wearing something new?”

And Charles replied, “I’ve considered it. But in the case of that particular morning coat, as long as I can go on getting into it, I only wear it a few times a year, in the summer, so obviously you want to keep those sorts of things going.”

Speaking in line with the launch of his sustainable fashion collection, The Modern Artisan, he added that size is the biggest issue for him, when it comes to buying new clothes.

“If I can’t fit into them, then I just have to have something new made. But I’m not sure quite how radically different they can be at my age,” he said.