The ITV daytime host made her views clear after the Duke of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey that dad Charles stopped taking his calls.

Prince Charles is said to ‘regret’ calling son Prince Harry according to ITV daytime host Lorraine Kelly following a leak over their ‘unproductive talks’.

Lorraine Kelly has given her own opinion on the royal fall-out, as she admitted she’s “baffled” by Meghan Markle‘s decision to leak the news that talks between her husband Prince Harry and his father Prince Charles had been ‘unproductive’.

Lorraine, 61, suggested the Duke of Cornwall might have regretted calling his son to talk things over with after the Duchess of Sussex made comments to presenter Gayle King.

Lorraine, who claims Prince Charles ‘regrets’ calling Harry, gave her own opinion to The Mirror and pointed out that the “Queen had wanted all of this private”.

She said, “That was the thing, it was supposed to be private. I am baffled as to why that would be out there. And another claim that’s come – as we saw – was Prince Charles refusing to take Prince Harry’s calls. Maybe he’s now thinking ‘Maybe I shouldn’t have taken that call?’ I don’t know!”

The claims Prince Charles ‘regrets’ calling Harry, comes after Gayle, who is friends with Meghan, told CBS that she has been in touch with the couple who gave her the latest update on what’s going on behind the scenes. Speaking on the show The Morning she said: “The word I was given, those conversations were not productive. But they are glad they at least started a conversation.”

The claims Prince Charles ‘regrets’ calling Harry also come after Prince Harry revealed his father had stopped taking his calls after the Sussexes announced their shock exit from the royal family, which reportedly left Prince Charles “deeply hurt”.