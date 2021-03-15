We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Diana’s brother Charles, Earl Spencer, took to social media yesterday to pay tribute to their late mother Frances on Mother’s Day.

In the sweet black-and-white picture, Frances stares adoringly down at the sleeping baby held close in her arms.

Charles captioned the post simply, ‘Happy Mother’s Day to mothers everywhere.’

Delighted fans were quick to respond to his post, echoing his sentiments and praising this intimate insight into the Spencer family.

‘Happy Mother’s Day. Especially to Diana,these days I miss her so much’, one wrote.

Another commented, ‘Your mother was lovely’, whilst a fellow Twitter user wrote, ‘Such a precious memory’.

Princess Diana and Earl Spencer’s mother Frances sadly passed away in June 2004. Charles, Diana, and their siblings Sarah and Jane grew up together at Althorp House. And it seems that the historic house still holds a special place in the younger generations’ hearts too.

Earlier this year, Charles’ daughter Lady Amelia Spencer revealed plans to marry at the Northamptonshire home.

Today Althorp House belongs to father-of-seven Charles, who recently gave fans a sneak peek inside. Taking to Twitter, Earl Spencer posted a photo that showed a large projector screen on which a game was playing. In the foreground, Charles could be seen giving a talk on a laptop.

In the background, a sumptuous-looking rug and chair added a touch of glamour to the room.

‘Good effort by one of my children last night: not missing the sport, while loyally following my live talk to their school on The White Ship…! #thewhiteship #worldbookday’ the Earl captioned the post, a sense of self-deprecating humor shining through.

This did not go unnoticed by Charles’ Twitter followers, many of whom commented on the relatable parent-child situation.

‘I think it’s known as “multi-tasking”!’ one shared, whilst another jokingly wrote, ‘Hey! Priorities! Sorry dad!’.