The Prince of Wales is set to gift Prince George his Gloucestershire estate in ten years time when the future King turns 18. And now the public can visit for £450.

Prince George is currently third in line to the throne and it’s a position that holds a lot of power, exciting prospects and some special royal heirlooms.

It has been widely reported that when Prince Charles ascends the throne following the Queen’s death, he will hand over his beloved Gloucestershire estate to Prince George.

Having lived at Highgrove House with both the late Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cornwall, the estate holds a lot of special memories for Prince Charles.

But, he and Duchess Camilla will inevitably move into Buckingham Palace when Charles becomes King, meaning his Gloucestershire estate will be “surplus to requirements”.

And, according to royal commentator, Christopher, Wilson, nature-loving Prince George is likely to inherit the country estate. He told Express.co.uk, “Inevitably Highgrove will become surplus to requirement. Who’ll live there?

“Neither of his sons have fond memories of the place where they watched their parents’ marriage collapse and, in any event, William and Kate are comfortable with their plush Norfolk abode.

“And Harry and Meghan are unlikely to be coming home any time soon.”

He added, “Only 11 years from now our future king-but-two Prince George will come of age.

“Maybe he’ll take a liking to the elegant 18th century Cotswold stone house and its surrounding estate.”

And now the royal family are giving royal fans a rare opportunity to see inside the luxury estate this autumn, with private tours starting at £450.

The website states, “Looking for something extra special? We offer exclusive tours of Highgrove Gardens for private parties, creating a truly personal way to experience Highgrove.

“Your 75-minute exclusive Private Tour will be led by one of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales’s experienced guides.”

We’re in!