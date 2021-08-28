The ‘fascinating’ parallels between Prince Harry and Edward VIII revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Mark could risk “fading into obscurity” like his great-great-uncle Edward VIII as a royal expert draws “fascinating” parallels between the two royals.

King Edward VIII abdicated back in 1936 and went on to marry Wallis Simpson, forcing his family to cut ties with him.

Royal expert Nick Bullen has said there are “fascinating parallels” between the royals and their life choices.

A royal expert has warned Prince Harry risks “fading into obscurity” just like his great-great-uncle Edward VIII did after famously abdicating the throne back in 1936 after falling in love with Wallis Simpson—an American divorcee and socialite.

In a new documentary series, Nick Bullen examines the “fascinating parallels” between the two royals following Prince Harry’s decision to step back as a senior royal and move his life with Meghan Markle across the pond to America.

Most recently it has been announced that the Duke of Sussex is set to release a tell-all memoir, much like Edward VIII did in 1951. It was titled: A King’s Story: The Memoirs of the Duke of Windsor.

Speaking to Fox News, Nick explained, “It’s fascinating when you draw the parallels between the two.

“Both of them married divorced American women. We all know that, but it goes much deeper than that. Edward and his brother also experienced their own sibling rivalry can be compared to Harry’s strained relationship with his brother, Prince William.”

He went on to explain on Fox News that one “big lesson” from the documentary is how Edward and his wife “faded into obscurity” and almost lost the A-list title they had before. The couple were “slightly awkward guests at dinner parties in New York”, he confessed. Before asking, “How long will Harry and [his wife] Meghan Markle’s value stay at such a high level?”

Only time will tell.