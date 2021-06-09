We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles' gave Princess Diana a special engagement gift and it's been revealed that it's going up for sale.

The Prince of Wales gifted his then wife-to-be a silver 1.6l Ford Escort car.

The silver Ghia saloon car was given to Princess Diana two months before they tied the knot at St Paul’s Cathedral and she used to drive the vehicle to watch Prince Charles compete in Polo matches.

But after Prince William was born on 21st June 1982, the Princess stopped driving the vehicle. It was later bought by an antique dealer for £6,000 before selling it on to a royal fan.

Its current owner kept the car’s origins a secret for 20 years – until now when it is to be sold off at auction and is estimated to fetch between £30,000 and £40,000.

The listing at Reeman Dansie’s Royalty, Antiques and Fine Art Sale is set to be auctioned on 29th June – one month ahead of the 40th anniversary of Charles and Diana’s wedding day.

The car has only been driven sparingly and is said to be in immaculate condition – and carries its original registration WEV 297W. In addition, it has 83,000 miles on the clock as well as its original paint and upholstery.

Speaking about the rare listing, Lewis Rabett, of the Colchester auction house, said the car had disappeared from public view for more than 20 years. He explained, “The lady who owns it kept it in classic car storage but it used to be in her garage at home and when friends came round and saw it she would just say: ‘That’s my first car’.”

“She was very coy about whose it was and I think obviously quite liked having the knowledge of it being special.

“She kept it a secret. Her family knew, but not her friends. She liked and respected the things Diana achieved in her lifetime.”

The listing has received a lot of attention, particularly from buyers in the US, and with Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet Diana being named after the Queen and his mother, the late Princess Diana, who would have celebrated her 60th birthday next month, is seeing popularity soar.

Mr Rabett added, “Diana was obviously very revered in the States, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent birth has brought Diana’s name back into people’s attention again.”