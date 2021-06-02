We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles' very exciting plans for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are revealed.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have a secret room in their Highgrove House that is seriously impressive.

As Prince Charles plans a huge change to royal residencies ahead of him becoming king, he had already taken steps to up his security and protect his family when he was younger.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall split their time between their royal residencies including Clarence House and Llwynywermod, their Welsh home, throughout the year but it’s inside their Georgian mansion of Highgrove House that has a special feature that will totally blow your mind.

Unexpectedly, the property located on an idyllic countryside estate boasts an ‘iron’ room – the size of a shipping container – that can be used by the royal couple in the unlikely event that someone breaches security.

It comes after the Queen’s Windsor estate suffered a security breach last month and two suspected intruders were arrested.

According to some security experts, the secret steel panic room at Highgrove House is so strong that if the Gloucestershire manor house was targeted in an airstrike or terrorist attack, the royals inside would survive.

Author Brian Hoey first revealed the secret in his book Not in Front of the Corgis, in which he says the ‘iron room’ measures 20ft by 20ft.

Astonishingly he adds it “has been so built that even if the rest of the house is destroyed, it will drop intact to the ground floor”.

“Inside are medical supplies, Including containers of Charles and Camilla’s blood group, long-lasting food and drinks, an armoury, radio transmitters equipped to obtain a signal even within its steel walls, air purifiers, and chemical lavatories,” he added.

It’s claimed the couple would be able to last for weeks on end if they needed to.

And if you’re wondering why the hidden fortress has been built inside their home, it’s understood that Prince Charles had the secret panic room installed after IRA terrorists killed his uncle Louis Mountbatten.

He had originally planned to keep himself and his then young family, Princess Diana, and sons Prince William and Harry safe but it now protects him and his wife Duchess Camilla, and its only user so far has been a visitor who got unexpectedly locked in.

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward told viewers MP Rory Stewart got caught inside after excusing himself to use the bathroom, but took a wrong turn and could not be heard shouting for help.

Eventually, Prince Charles rescued him from the room and burst into laughter after he saw Stewart’s face.

But that’s not the only security measure, there is also an extensive system of discreet cameras, ground sensors, and a roaming police officer.