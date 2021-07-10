We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George could be set to leave London after his eighth birthday as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge consider other options for his education.

Prince George currently attends Thomas’s School in Battersea, but reports suggest he could continue his education at Ludgrove School in Berkshire.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have “visited” schools in the Berkshire area, but nothing has been confirmed.

Prince George is set to celebrate his eighth birthday in a matter of weeks, and speculation is rising as to what this milestone could mean for the Future King.

While Prince George currently attends Thomas’s School in Battersea with his sister, Princess Charlotte, his father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry both joined Ludgrove School in Berkshire when they turned eight years old.

And, according to royal insiders, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been weighing up their options and are considering moving Prince George to the school in Berkshire, where he could even end up boarding.

A source told the Daily Mail, “Nothing has been decided and of course they could very well decide to keep the children at Thomas’s, but William and Kate have recently visited schools in the Berkshire area, which has got a lot of people talking.”

As well as the fact it appears to be a tradition within the family, we know that Prince William and Kate Middleton have strong family ties to Berkshire as it’s where Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton are based.

Ludgrove is an independent preparatory boarding school for 200 boys, aged eight to thirteen and is situated in the town of Wokingham.

The next few years of Prince George’s life will be incredibly important in preparing him for royal duties, but reports recently suggested he only found out he’ll be King one day quite recently.

Royal author, Robert Lacey, revealed, “William has not revealed to the world how and when he broke the big news to his son. Maybe one day George will tell us the story himself. But sometime around the boy’s seventh birthday in the summer of 2020 it is thought that his parents went into more detail about what the little prince’s life of future royal ‘service and duty’ would particularly involve.”