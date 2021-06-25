We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly wanted to wait for a “controlled moment” to inform their eldest son Prince George about his future role as king.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to have given Prince George details about his future role as king after waiting for a “controlled moment” to discuss the “service and duty” that lies ahead. Prince George was born in July 2013, two years after William and Kate married in a magnificent ceremony at Westminster Abbey, watched by delighted fans across the world. Though George is currently 7, he is set to ascend to the throne one day and it’s been suggested that he now knows more about what that means.

According to MailOnline in a new chapter of his updated book, Battle of Brothers, royal author Robert Lacey claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wanted to broach this subject at a “controlled moment of their choice”.

He went on to allege that this particular discussion occurred “sometime around” George’s 7th birthday.

“William has not revealed to the world how and when he broke the big news to his son. Maybe one day George will tell us the story himself”, Robert is understood to have written in his book.

“But sometime around the boy’s seventh birthday in the summer of 2020 it is thought that his parents went into more detail about what the little prince’s life of future royal ‘service and duty’ would particularly involve.”

The author continued: “William’s aim as a father, the prince stressed, was to give his son ‘a normal family upbringing’, enabling the monarchy ‘to stay relevant and keep up with modern times’.”

The way in which William and Kate supposedly chose to break this significant news to their little boy is something Robert believes reflects William’s “unhappiness at the haphazard fashion in which the whole business of his royal destiny had buzzed around his head from the start”.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have never officially confirmed when or if they have discussed George’s future role with him. Though he certainly has wonderful figures to look up to, with his father, grandfather Prince Charles and great-grandmother the Queen.

The Queen has received praise throughout her reign for her commitment to her royal duties. Despite her grief at the loss of her beloved husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, in April, she was observed ‘leading by example’ as she sat alone at his funeral service, abiding by Covid-19 guidelines.

Next year the monarch mark her milestone Platinum Jubilee as she celebrates 70 years on the throne. Though Prince George is still many years away from becoming king himself, the Queen is likely a great inspiration to him.