Carole Middleton has revealed what her grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, might be getting for Christmas.

She explained that this gift is one of the Middleton children’s favourites.

This royal news comes after it was revealed that the Queen has made a special change to her Christmas tree.

Carole explained that this gift was a favourite of her daughter Kate, now Duchess of Cambridge. Now it seems that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and their cousin Arthur (who is Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ son) might be in for a treat this Christmas.

What was one of Kate Middleton’s favourite childhood toys?

Taking to her Party Pieces Instagram, Carole Middleton shared a picture of some perfect stocking fillers. She wrote, ‘I find that the smallest present can be the one that gives the most enjoyment and entertainment to children.’

The 65-year-old then got a little more personal, stating, ‘I remember that when they were young, my children found flexi-figures like these totally absorbing’.

Carole added that ‘a good choice of stocking fillers can give one extra time, undisturbed in bed on Christmas Day’. This, she concluded, is ‘invaluable!’.

So it seems that Kate, Pippa and James Middleton were delighted with flexi-figures when they were children.

Meanwhile Carole’s suggestion that the toys will provide some extra quiet time on Christmas morning could suggest that some Christmas Days in the Middleton household might have started a little earlier than planned.

If this is the case, it’s an experience most parents know all-too well as excited children wake up early, eager to see what Santa has brought.

Will Carole and Michael Middleton be spending Christmas with the Cambridges?

Between 23rd and 27th December we can form a Christmas bubble with up to two other households.

This would allow Carole and Michael Middleton’s daughter Kate, Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to spend Christmas with them. The Queen has chosen to celebrate “quietly” at Windsor Castle. This year marks the first time in 33 years that she will not spend Christmas at Sandringham.

After spending several Christmases with the Royal Family, the Cambridges may choose to form a Christmas bubble with the Middletons. The last time Duchess Kate and Prince William spent Christmas with them was 2016.

However, this would mean that one of the Duchess’ siblings would be unable to join them in their bubble. With Pippa Middleton reportedly pregnant, she and her husband James could choose to have a quiet Christmas with son Arthur.

What is Carole Middleton looking forward to this Christmas?

Whatever Christmas bubble is formed, it seems certain that Carole and Michael Middleton would be delighted to spend time with their family this festive season.

In another post on the Party Pieces Instagram, Carole revealed that for her, what’s really important this Christmas is ‘that [her] family feels connected’.

She added, ‘I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree’ but Carole stated that this year she would be asking them via video call ‘to decide which decoration should go where’.

We’re sure that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and little Arthur will have been delighted to assist with decorating.