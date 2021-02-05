We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ royal nanny is reportedly banned from saying one particular word around the children.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are devoted parents to their three young children. But with royal duties and family life to balance, they are helped out by Norland Nanny Maria Borrallo.

The professional royal nanny made her first public appearance with the family in 2014, when Prince William and Kate Middleton brought baby Prince George on their official three-week tour of New Zealand and Australia.

Almost seven years later, Ms. Borrallo is no doubt very accustomed to looking after Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. However, there is reportedly one word that she is banned from saying.

And it’s thought to be all down to her training!

What word is the Cambridges’ nanny Maria Borrallo forbidden from saying?

Author Louise Heren spent a year at the prestigious Norland College in Bath whilst she was researching a documentary. Speaking to Mirror Online, she suggested there’s one word they are taught never to say. Kids!

“The word kid is banned. It’s a mark of respect for the children as individuals,” Louise claimed.

Instead, it’s believed that the women are trained to refer to their young charges as “children”, or else by their names.

It’s likely that Ms. Borrallo will have had to continued to follow this strict rule from her training after joining the Cambridges as their nanny.

Louise also shared her belief that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis lead quite down-to-earth lives at home, despite their royal status.

She said, “Given what we have seen of Catherine when she is out in public, she’s very hands on.”

“I imagine her relationship with Maria is very close and they collaborate greatly on the care of the children. I’ve spoken to nannies who have worked with other royal families and life is pretty normal. You get up, have breakfast, you go to school and you wear your school uniform whether you like it or not.”

“It would be quite like the average British school children.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children are understood to be home learning from the family’s Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall. With the UK’s third lockdown restrictions meaning schools are currently closed, it’s not yet been confirmed when Prince George and Princess Charlotte might be able to return to Thomas’s Battersea in London.

We can’t wait to see the Cambridge family at a royal occasion soon!