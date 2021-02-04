We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen and Prince Charles are suffering the death of their close family friend, Lord Samuel Vestey.

Lord Vesety was a member of the Queen’s close circle when he worked as her Master of the Horse and attended Royal Ascot with Her Majesty, riding alongside her during the carriage procession.

Lord Vesety passed away aged 79, weeks after the death of his wife Lady Celia Vesety who was also a beloved royal friend.

It was confirmed today that the Lord died aged 79, having spent time in his life in the Queen’s close knit royal circle working as her Master of the Horse and accompanying her and Prince Charles to huge events like Royal Ascot.

Sadness was also shared by Prince Harry at the end of last year when Lady Celia, who was his godmother, passed away.

The news of 71-year-old’s Lady Vesety’s passing was announced in a death notice printed in the Daily Telegraph at the time, paying tribute to her children and grandchildren.

‘Celia Elizabeth SRN BA. Died suddenly, but peacefully, on Saturday 28th November, aged 71 years. Adored wife of Sam. Much loved mother of William, Arthur and Mary and loving Granny of Ella, Frankie, Sam and Cosima,’ the notice read.

Lady Vestey was chosen as one of Prince Harry’s six godparents by Prince Charles and Princess Diana for his baptism in 1984.

She of course attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May 2018 but was unable to spend much time with the Sussexes and their son Archie or the Queen and Prince Charles before her death because of the coronavirus pandemic.