We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their second child together - a baby girl.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their second child together – a baby girl.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed a baby girl.

The royal baby, who is eighth in the royal line of succession, is named after Prince Harry’s grandmother and his mother.

This royal news comes after the Queen confirmed some huge news tinged with heartache.

It was confirmed today that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a daughter on Friday 4th June 2021 and a spokesperson for the couple has revealed the couple have paid tribute to Her Majesty the Queen with the naming of their second little one.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” a statement confirmed.

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.

“She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.”

The announcement also shared the sweet meaning behind the royal baby’s name. Lilibet is Prince Harry’s grandmother’s childhood nickname, while Lili’s middle name is, of course, a nod to his mother, the late Princess Diana.

Video of the Week

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.

“This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”