The Queen has announced huge news this week, though it will no doubt be tinged with heartache as she faces a momentous state occasion without her greatest supporter.

The Queen is no stranger to important royal engagements and throughout her 69-year reign, she has met with 11 serving US Presidents as monarch. Next week will see this number rise to 12, as Her Majesty is set to welcome US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. This visit is understood to coincide with the end of President Biden’s trip to Britain for the G7 summit of leaders from the world’s biggest economies.

The trip is made all the more significant given that it’s said to be his first foreign engagement in person, with Covid-19 travel restrictions previously preventing him from traveling outside the US.

Taking to social media to announce the huge news, the official Royal Family Twitter account posted simply that: ‘The Queen will meet the President of the United States of America and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday, 13th June 2021’.

After President Biden’s visit, the Queen will have met all elected US leaders during her time as monarch, aside from President Lyndon B. Johnson. But despite the excitement surrounding this major state visit, it will no doubt also be tinged with great heartache for the Queen this year.

This meeting comes just months after the Queen’s beloved husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, passed away. Though he retired from public duties in 2017, the Duke of Edinburgh attended many state occasions throughout his life and met former US President Barack Obama.

Prince Philip was a huge source of support to Her Majesty and though she has now returned to royal duties, she continues to grieve his loss.

The royal couple spent much of last year at their Berkshire home, Windsor Castle and it’s here that the Queen’s meeting with President Biden will take place. In contrast, back in 2019 she met his predecessor President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Buckingham Palace.

Whilst it’s not known why Windsor Castle has been chosen this year, it could be that Her Majesty possibly feels most comfortable there and it holds precious memories for her.

Following Prince Philip’s passing, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were amongst those who sent their condolences to the Queen.

In a statement shared on the White House website, President Biden declared: “On behalf of all the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the entire Royal Family, and all the people of the United Kingdom on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.”

“Jill and I are keeping the Queen and Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in our hearts during this time”, he added.