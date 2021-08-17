We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have admitted they feel 'heartbroken' and 'scared' as they open up on the 'many layers of pain' in the world.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an emotional statement on their Archewell website.

The Sussexes stepped back as senior working members of the royal family but that doesn’t mean they have to stay silent when it comes to global crisis’. The couple recently came under fire after the telling sign they aren’t A-list celebrities yet was revealed. But that hasn’t stopped them from using their global platform to reach more people.

Proactive in their approach to supporting the organisations they believe in, Prince Harry and Meghan have taken to their website Archewell to publish a statement addressing the state of the world and what we can all do to ease the pain and suffering.

The emotive post reads, ‘The world is exceptionally fragile right now.

‘As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless.

‘As we all watch the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the threat of it worsening after last weekend’s earthquake, we are left heartbroken.

‘And as we all witness the continuing global health crisis, exacerbated by new variants and constant misinformation, we are left scared.

It continues, ‘When any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realize it or not. And though we are not meant to live in a state of suffering, we, as a people, are being conditioned to accept it. It’s easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action — together.’

And the Sussexes urged people to support local organisations that carry out critical work to help stop suffering in the world.

It added, ‘To start, we encourage you to join us in supporting a number of organizations doing critical work. We also urge those in positions of global influence to rapidly advance the humanitarian dialogues that are expected to take place this fall at multilateral gatherings such as the U.N. General Assembly and the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

‘As an international community, it is the decisions we make now — to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet — that will prove our humanity.’

Prince Harry earlier spoke out on the takeover of Afghanistan, urging military to ‘support’ each other.

Their Archewell website also published details of its commitment. It reads, ‘Like many of you, we are closely watching the crises happening across the world right now, and we are heartbroken. Archewell is committed to putting our values into action, and we hope to do what we can to meet the moment by offering support to the military community and the troops who served in Afghanistan, as well as to the Afghan people facing violence and terror.’

It continued to detail its support to emergency response in Haiti with its partner World Central Kitchen, which is “working with local organizations that are helping with recovery efforts to save lives and preserve the health of those on the ground.”

The Sussexes’s foundation is also working to support “vaccine equity” through its commitment to combating the spread of misinformation, as well as our ongoing partnerships with Vax Live and Global Citizen.

It concluded, ‘We recognize that many of you may feel helpless right now as you watch the state of the world spin rapidly. It can feel disorienting and defeating, but we have faith in the power of shared purpose, action, and commitment to our collective well-being.

The website contains resources to learn about how to assist those affected by global emergencies whilst also looking after their own mental health.