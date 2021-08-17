We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry urges the military to 'support' each other as he releases an impassioned statement in light of Afghanistan take over.

Prince Harry has issued an impassioned plea to military veterans asking them to “reach out and support one another” in light of current Afghanistan take over.

The Duke of Sussex served two tours in Afghanistan during his time in the British Army.

Prince Harry has reached out to ex-servicemen and women in his Invictus Games community urging them to look out for each other, following the news that the Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan as the United States withdraws troops from the region.

The Duke of Sussex served in the army for a total of ten years and rose to the rank of Captain. And since then, causes related to veterans and military families have remained central to Prince Harry’s work.

Notably, in 2014 he helped found the Invictus Games – Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women and despite the 2020 Invictus Games being cancelled, he announced his first Netflix project will be focused on the charity.

And in a joint statement, Prince Harry, Dominic Reid, the CEO of the Invictus Games, and Lord Allen of Kensington CBE, the chair of the Invictus Games Foundation, encourage everyone to support one another.

The tweet reads, “What’s happening in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community. Many of the participating nations and competitors in the Invictus Games family are bound by a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the past two decades, and for several years, we have competed alongside Invictus Games Team Afghanistan.”

“We encourage everybody across the Invictus network — and the wider military community — to reach out to each other and offer support for one another.”

And fans have welcomed the message. One wrote, ‘Great Message Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and @WeAreInvictus.’

Another fan put, ‘Trust Prince Harry and the @WeAreInvictus team to lead with compassion at such an awful time.’

And a third added, ‘Thoughts and Prayers’.

