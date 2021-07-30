We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is said to be most 'worried' about Duchess Camilla ahead of Prince Harry releasing his bombshell memoir.

Her Majesty is claimed to be the only royal who can fix the royal ‘rift’ but it might even be out of her control.

This royal news comes after Prince Harry’s ‘dig’ at nannies used by Prince William and Kate Middleton were revealed.

Prince Harry has reportedly signed a four-part book deal with Penguin Random House to publish a memoir about his childhood and growing up in the royal family, whilst also covering his relationship with wife Meghan Markle and the events leading up to Megxit.

But while Harry denies a second book following the eventual passing of his grandmother, many fans can’t wait for the first book to hit the shelves, there are some members of the royal family who are concerned about its contents.

And while Prince Charles and Prince William are expected to be included in the book, the monarch is most fearful about what might be said about Duchess Camilla. For not only is she the future Queen but she was also publicly revealed as being the third person in Princess Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles and it’s claimed Prince Harry has never been close to her.

According to the Daily Mail, a royal source said, “Let’s be honest, Harry has never been close to the Duchess of Cornwall. If he documents their fraught relationship in the book it could be very damaging at a time when Charles is laying the groundwork for her to become Queen.”

There is however panic behind closed doors, Clarence House is said to be ‘worried’ about what the memoir could mean for Camilla.

It comes after Prince Harry was warned he could end up repaying Prince Charles a ‘substantial sum’ if the tell-all book reveals too much about the royals.

In a statement about the book, Harry teased, ‘I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.’

He added, ‘I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.’

Prince Harry’s memoir, which he has been secretly working on over the last year, is expected to be released in late 2022.