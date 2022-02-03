We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry ‘cut best friend from wedding guest list’ after he spoke out against Meghan.

Meghan Markle is understood to have made Prince Harry ‘end’ his relationship with one of his childhood friends by snubbing him from their wedding.

The Duke of Sussex cut one of his oldest friends from his evening wedding party.

Prince Harry ‘ended’ his relationship with one of his oldest childhood friends by ‘cutting him from his wedding guest list’ after it’s claimed he expressed his unhappiness with their marriage.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot in May 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in front of 600 guests but royal experts have pointed out that some of Harry’s closest friends and longest pals didn’t even make the cut for the evening celebrations.

According to biographers of Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim that Harry’s old Eton pal Tom “Skippy” was enraged when he was taken off the invitation list for their evening party, claiming that he had “lost his pal” after meeting the Duchess.

The A-list event was attended by a wide range of stars including George and Amal Clooney, Elton John, David and Victoria Beckham, Oprah Winfrey, and Serena Williams, but notably, Skippy was missing from the church service and evening bash.

Royal experts that Skippy remarked the day after the wedding that he felt like he’d forever lost his pal.

“They were invited to the wedding ceremony and lunchtime reception but didn’t make the cut for the evening bash,” said the authors.

It’s claimed Skippy made derogatory remarks about Meghan during brunch the day after the royal wedding.

The sources said, “At a brunch the day after the wedding, Skippy told friends ‘Meghan has changed Harry too much’.”

“His Eton friend said the prince was awed by the likes of the Clooneys and Oprah. ‘We’ve lost him’, Skippy concluded,”

According to the royal experts, Meghan and Harry’s decision to opt for an A-list guest list rather than close friends, suggested that they were headed in a different route to their peers.

“Many of Harry’s old friends said that the evening guest list was the Prince and his bride’s way of saying ‘these are the people we want in our lives moving forward’,” said the authors.

After the public ceremony, which was broadcast live on television for the entire world to see, the newlyweds began their private celebrations with family and friends.

They were treated to a lunch reception by the Queen.

After the sit-down dinner, guests moved on to a second party hosted by Prince Charles and Camilla at Frogmore Cottage, with a guest list of 200 people.