We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry is reportedly determined to return to the UK in the not-too-distant future as he doesn’t want to “rob” his children of time with their royal relatives.

The Duke of Sussex is said to have his “heart set” on a UK return soon, security permitting.

Reports have claimed Prince Harry feels “it would be wrong” to deny Archie and Lilibet the chance to spend time with their cousins.

This royal news comes as Princess Charlotte ‘eased tensions’ between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle after ‘disappointment’ .

Prince Harry might not have returned to the UK with Meghan Markle since they “stepped back” as senior royal two years ago, but there are high hopes that this could all change very soon. This June the Queen will mark her Platinum Jubilee, with many expecting the Sussexes to attend the celebrations with their two children Archie and Lilibet. And it’s supposedly Harry’s desire to ensure his children don’t miss out on Royal Family life that has inspired his determination.

According to Us Weekly, a source has claimed that Harry wants to spend time with the Queen and The Firm. The only issue reportedly standing in the way of this highly-anticipated reunion is security, with the Duke placing the safety of his wife and kids “before everything else”.

“Harry has his heart set on returning to the U.K. to see the queen with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet, but that will only happen if the government takes the appropriate measures to protect his family,” an insider claimed to the publication. “He refuses to put them at risk. Their safety comes before anything else.”

This comes as Prince Harry recently released a statement outlining his bid to challenge a Home Office decision to deny his request to fund his own police protection in the UK. Because of this it’s sadly thought the Queen might not get to meet baby Lilibet because her devoted dad considers it simply too dangerous.

However, it’s precisely because of his children that Harry is said to be keen to fly back. The insider alleged that he and Meghan want Archie and Lilibet to get to know their Cambridge cousins and that the Duke of Sussex has even arranged Zoom calls for the children.

“Harry and Meghan are doing everything they can to make the world a better place and feel it would be wrong to rob their children of the opportunity of getting to know their cousins,” the insider stated. “It’s obviously difficult because of the distance factor, so Harry sweetly organized a special Zoom call with Prince William so that the cousins could get to see each other.”

Growing up in the Royal Family, it’s understood that Harry and William forged close bonds with their own cousins, including Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall. With Archie and Lilibet living in the Sussexes’ LA home across the pond, they have sadly missed out on getting to see Prince George, Charlotte and Louis a lot in person.

If Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children do return to the UK for a visit, their reunion with the Cambridges would be the stuff of long-held dreams for royal fans everywhere.