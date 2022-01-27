Trending:

Prince Harry set to team up with Serena Williams for special career move

    • Prince Harry is set to team up with Serena Williams for a very special new project.

    Prince Harry is teaming up with tennis star, and close friend of Meghan Markle’s, Serena Williams in an exciting career move.

    As part of his role as Chief Impact Officer at mental health company, BetterUp, Prince Harry will take part in a virtual ‘Inner Work Day’ conversation on building mental fitness.

    For this talk, he will be joined by Serena William’s and BetterUp’s CEO Alexi Robichaux, where they will talk about, “cultivating the power of Mental Fitness through a bold commitment to Inner Work”.

    BetterUp’s website states that the trio will share their own personal experiences and “unique perspectives” on the subject.

    This is one of the many business ventures Prince Harry and Meghan have undertaken since stepping back as senior royals in 2020. Not only has Prince Harry begun a new role at BetterUP, but he has also announced that a tell-all memoir about his life in the royal family is set to be released, meanwhile he and Meghan have signed huge deals with both Netflix and Spotify.

    Prince Harry has also been very open about his own mental health struggles, detailing his “unresolved trauma” in an interview with Oprah Winfrey for the Apple TV series, The Me You Can’t See.

    The Duke of Sussex has also revealed that he does not regret his decision to leave the royal family, and move to LA and says that anyone who resigns from their jobs, for this mental health, should be celebrated.